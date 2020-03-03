Global  

3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.
What If I Already Filed My Early Primary Ballot? [Video]What If I Already Filed My Early Primary Ballot?

Since Saturday, three Democratic candidates dropped out of the race. There have been about 57,000 early voters who now can't change their votes, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:47). WCCO 4 News At 10 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:47Published

Coronavirus fears result in empty medicine, sanitary shelves across stores in the Front Range [Video]Coronavirus fears result in empty medicine, sanitary shelves across stores in the Front Range

When shopping at big box stores, it's easy to think the items you're looking for will be available to you, but that hasn't been the case as people prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus here..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published

