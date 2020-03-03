3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.

Darlene Cypser RT @blairmiller : As of 3 p.m. Monday, 1,226,276 Colorado ballots had been returned: 619,947 Dem ballots and 526,702 GOP ballots. Among una… 7 hours ago

eat the rich @Bill_Maxwell_ Hmm, who is unifying? Might it be the “establishment”. Lol. Why would a bunch of candidates drop out… https://t.co/iQiKvITQme 6 hours ago

Julio79 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Bergie_25 : WHY WOULD ALL THE DEM PREZ CANDIDATES DROP OUT A COUPLE OF DAYS BEFORE THE BIGGEST ELECTION DAY??? Gee, anyone besides me t… 5 hours ago

Amar Mehta The fact that candidates can drop out the day before the election when early voting has been going on for days/week… https://t.co/WDq9H6J1FA 3 hours ago

Marti Reed RT @blairmiller : So, you voted for Buttigieg, Klobuchar or Steyer in Colorado’s presidential primary, and now your candidate is out of the… 1 hour ago

🟢 kass @ Forgotten Fruit I love that in the days before Super Tuesday, every election without fail, like half of candidates drop out lmao. T… https://t.co/l3y7qS0ziY 56 minutes ago

Romain Guns I know #Hollywood as a weird influence on my views, but I can’t stop wondering what kind of — power moves — took pl… https://t.co/HGbjMKARZs 35 minutes ago