Latest Weather Forecast 11 p.m. Monday

We will be bringing you all the latest news, weather, traffic and travel throughout the day



Tweets about this mimi de la rose RT @KBTXWeather: Monday Night PinPoint Forecast: Tuesday is expected to be widely quiet across the Brazos Valley. Wednesday is a whole diff… 1 hour ago KBTX Weather Monday Night PinPoint Forecast: Tuesday is expected to be widely quiet across the Brazos Valley. Wednesday is a who… https://t.co/k8gbjqfAp1 2 hours ago KX News It's been an active weather day across North Dakota! We have the latest in your Monday night #OneMinuteForecast -KX… https://t.co/F6EG4kAKBT 4 hours ago Daisy Daisy RT @Darkskypark: THE UK is bracing for snow to crash into some parts of the country on Monday evening, according to the latest weather fore… 10 hours ago 𝓕𝓪𝓫𝓾𝓵𝓸𝓾𝓼 Rebecca 👑 RT @deric_tv: Weather Forecast 02.03.20 * Wintry showers for a time * Cold night ahead * Decent sunshine to start Tuesday Here's the late… 10 hours ago Deric Ó hArtagáinTV Weather Forecast 02.03.20 * Wintry showers for a time * Cold night ahead * Decent sunshine to start Tuesday Here'… https://t.co/o7i6GhySNW 10 hours ago #Pulse2PulseUK THE UK is bracing for snow to crash into some parts of the country on Monday evening, according to the latest weath… https://t.co/2GcfNSMrsN 13 hours ago Heart_of_a_City THE UK is bracing for snow to crash into some parts of the country on Monday evening, according to the latest weath… https://t.co/25G36zhOjP 13 hours ago