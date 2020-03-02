Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Monday Evening Coronavirus Numbers

Monday Evening Coronavirus Numbers

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Monday Evening Coronavirus NumbersThe latest on the coronavirus outbreak in California and nationally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg vows to eat at a Chinese restaurant to push back against coronavirus fears

During a Fox News Town Hall in Manassas, Va. on Monday evening, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump touts progress in battling coronavirus, slams Dem rivals during North Carolina campaign rally

President Trump boasted of his administration’s work in combating the coronavirus during a campaign...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GtrTaz

Kevin @WhiteHouse "As of Monday evening, 103 Americans were infected with the coronavirus in the United States. Six death… https://t.co/B0YEiryaDn 4 hours ago

tdzwilewski

Tammy Dzwilewski RT @bencnn: Monday #coronavirus numbers from #Italy. 2036 total cases recorded, 52 deaths. That's a rise of 342 new cases since Sunday (com… 6 hours ago

bencnn

benwedeman Monday #coronavirus numbers from #Italy. 2036 total cases recorded, 52 deaths. That's a rise of 342 new cases since… https://t.co/QgRZz36r3D 16 hours ago

R_de_Gerber

Richard de Gerber RT @Telegraph: Happy Monday evening! Here’s your news briefing from @TheChrisPrice 👉 Travel advice updated as coronavirus grips continent… 1 week ago

Telegraph

The Telegraph Happy Monday evening! Here’s your news briefing from @TheChrisPrice 👉 Travel advice updated as coronavirus grips… https://t.co/Mh8K3Sykn6 1 week ago

PetarVodogaz

@Framing*The*Narrative Monday late evening update Sydney time AEDT - things are worsening #COVID19 #coronavirus There are currently 79,6… https://t.co/jCfAMb5Zj0 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Light Traffic At LAX Due To Coronavirus 'Travel Anxiety' [Video]Light Traffic At LAX Due To Coronavirus 'Travel Anxiety'

Traffic was exceptionally light at Los Angeles International Airport Monday possibly due to what experts are calling "travel anxiety" over coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published

State Health Officials Detail Precautions Taken Against Coronavirus [Video]State Health Officials Detail Precautions Taken Against Coronavirus

Governor Charlie Baker and Massachusetts health officials described preparations the state has taken amid coronavirus concerns Monday. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.