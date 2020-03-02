Global  

Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday morning.
