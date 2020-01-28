Global  

Lesotho politics: Prime minister under pressure to resign

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Members of the governing All Basotho Convention party want him gone and have nominated a successor.
