'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:28s - Published 'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK Boris Johnson warned there could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of the virus in the UK. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: PM says 'significant expansion' possible in UK Boris Johnson tells the BBC the country "will face a challenge in the weeks, months ahead".

BBC News - Published 13 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this