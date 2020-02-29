Global  

Hand sanitizer shortage blamed on coronavirus fears

Pharmacists tells Consumer Reporter John Matarese that worried customers have gone from hoarding masks to hoarding hand sanitizers.
Purell hand sanitizer is selling out on Amazon as coronavirus fears grow — and some third-party vendors are now selling bottles for more than $100

Purell hand sanitizer is selling out on Amazon as coronavirus fears grow — and some third-party vendors are now selling bottles for more than $100· Purell hand sanitizer is currently sold out from its brand storefront page on Amazon as...
Business Insider - Published

CVS and Walgreens Warn of Hand Sanitizer Shortage as Coronavirus Spreads

Americans should stock up while they can before it's too late.
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Purell Hand Sanitizer Sells Out On Amazon [Video]Purell Hand Sanitizer Sells Out On Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer is currently sold out from its brand storefront page on Amazon as coronavirus fears mount. All Purell products are currently listed as "unavailable," reports Business Insider. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer [Video]Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer

As fears surrounding coronavirus spread around the world, here at home, many people are starting to worry that basic necessities will sell out in the event of an epidemic. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

