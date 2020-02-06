Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009 The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5% on Monday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4% in a major rebound following last week's steep sell-off sparked by fears about the coronavirus. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Pioneer General Trading Co LLC Dow Has Biggest Daily Jump Since 2009 https://t.co/EvVVwWRuv9 14 minutes ago Top Stock Alerts $DJIA Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009 as Wall Street buys the dip https://t.co/Wcqg81Ytcf 3 hours ago ãlex DOW jones drops in points worse than in the 2008 recession, today the DOW had the biggest daily jump since 2009. th… https://t.co/RSThT4yOvM 4 hours ago JRK Group *Global Cues:* Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009 as Wall St buys the dip, as expectations grew for monetary p… https://t.co/nu05pzl7kT 5 hours ago SouthEastern #SouthEastern pre market ~ Nifty set for a positive start, will remain Volatile. ~ Hero Motor weak sales numbers. ~… https://t.co/K8Txizz3kd 5 hours ago Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Dow rallies 1,294 points to post biggest daily jump since 2009 | https://t.co/B0Xp7nhD4i https://t.co/YhskXNbbmB 5 hours ago Manfred Rosenberg Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009 as Wall Street buys the dip https://t.co/rArXmVLpAG #topNews… https://t.co/5eXUn5vMnJ 6 hours ago Economic Times Dow rallies 1,294 points to post biggest daily jump since 2009 | https://t.co/B0Xp7nhD4i https://t.co/YhskXNbbmB 6 hours ago