Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009

Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009

Dow has biggest daily jump since 2009

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5% on Monday while the S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4% in a major rebound following last week&apos;s steep sell-off sparked by fears about the coronavirus.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
