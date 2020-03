Coronavirus impact on your finances 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:08s - Published Financial expert urges people not to panic. Financial expert urges people not to panic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus impact on your finances WORLDWIDE PASSES 90,000..HERE IN THE U-S..MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE HAVETESTED POSITIVE..SIX HAVE DIED SO FAR..BUT..AS OF NOW THERE ARE NOCONFIRMED CASES HERE INNEVADA..GOOD EVENING AND THANKS FORJOINING US..I'M TODD QUINONES..AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN..AS CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TOSPREAD..MANY PEOPLE ARE WORRIED.....ABOUT THEIR FINANCES....AS WELL..THIS AS THE STOCK MARKET....HAS BEEN ON A RAMPANT....ROLLER- COASTER RIDE..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER SPOKE WITH A FINANCIALEXPERT TONIGHT..AND AUSTIN..HIS BIG MESSAGE IS FOR PEOPLE..NOT TO PANIC..AND THAT EXPERT DESCRIBING WHATWE'BE BEEN SEEING IN THE STOCKMARKET AS "INDIGESTION"HEBELIEVES THE MARKET IS BEINGDRIVED BY FEARAND NOTFUNDAMENTALS((PKG)) ANDREW WHALEN - WHALENFINANCIAL "THIS OUTBREAKCOMPARED TO HISTORY WITH ZARSOR ZIKA ISN'T THAT DIFFERENT"ANDREW WHALEN -- KEEPS A CLOSEEYE ON ANDREW WHALEN -- KEEPS ACLOSE EYE ON THE STOCK MARKETAROUND THE CLOCK FROM HISCORONAVIRUS MAKES ITS WAY INTOTHE COUNTRY.HE SAYS INVESTORS MAY BE MAKINGQUICK DECISIONS BASED ON FEAR-- AND IF CHINA SLOWS THEPRODUCTION AND MANUFACTURING OFGOODS FOR JUST A MONTH - ITWOULD HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON THEGLOBAL ECONOMY ((SOT))ANDREW WHALEN - WHALENFINANCIAL "THE MARKET IS TRYINGTO PRICE IN THE WORST CASESCENARIO, WHAT CAN HAPPEN IFGLOBAL MANUFACTURING SLOWEDDOWN TO A HALT BECAUSE OF THECOVID 19 VIRUS" BESIDES FEARSOF THE VIRUSES' ROLE IN OURECONOMY - WHALEN SAYS THEMARKET FLUCTUATIONS WE'RESEEING ARE ALSO DUE IN PART TOTHE UPCOMING ELECTION((SOT)) ANDREW WHALEN - WHALENFINANCIAL "THERE'S A DECENTAMOUNT OF VOLATILITY IN THEMARKET AND THEN IT KIND OF PANSOUT TOWARDS THE END OF THEELECTION CYCLE" AND IN TERMS OFTHE FUTUREWHALEN BELIEVESTHE VIRUS WILL NOT HAVE THEFEARED DEVASTATING IMPACT ONOUR ECONOMY ((SOT)) ANDREWWHALEN - WHALEN FINANCIAL "WETHINK THE U-S ECONOMY ISRELATIVELY INSULATED BECAUSE OFOUR FANTASTIC HEALTH SYSTEMTHAT WE HAVE HERE IN PLACESVERSUS OTHER PARTS OF CHINAWHERE THE VIRUS REALLY STARTED"OTHER FINANC



