Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

LOS ANGELES, CA – Although Chuck D recently said Flavor Flav would have one year to “get his act together,” Public Enemy has just announced he’s no longer part of the groundbreaking Hip Hop group.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Public Enemy says split with Flavor Flav not about politics

Rap group Public Enemy split with founder member Flavor Flav but said on Monday that the move had...
Reuters - Published

Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

935KDAY

935 KDAY In a joint statement, #PublicEnemy announces they’re moving forward without founding member, #FlavorFlav 😳… https://t.co/KQvoqiU5Iu 5 hours ago

TheRealYungKeyz

Savage Keyz RT @HipHopDX: Public Enemy announces Flavor Flav is no longer part of the group https://t.co/QHrM7gYQkp https://t.co/mqZyfZTkdI 8 hours ago

bighomieteflon

MENACEGANG TEFLON 🩸 RT @LiveHipHopRadio: Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group https://t.co/eL9e5bRJqX 10 hours ago

GrownUpRap

Grown Up Rap Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group (via @HipHopDX) https://t.co/G5X8XnSsWT 10 hours ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav's Removal From The Group https://t.co/mfgNBAmL3C 12 hours ago

duane_swaby

Duane Swaby Update: Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Has Been Fired from Group https://t.co/MWjKNIgpJF 12 hours ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav's Removal From The Group https://t.co/aS0rNgcCoY 13 hours ago

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI Update: Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Has Been Fired from Group https://t.co/7IBxLfjtLV 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav [Video]Trending Now: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav

Rolling Stone reports that Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group's name and the likeness for a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance [Video]Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.