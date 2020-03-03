Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic candidates at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday (March 2), just a day ahead of primary election races on Super Tuesday (March 3).
