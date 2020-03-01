Global  

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a cliffhanger election in Israel, after television exit polls showed him two seats short of a governing majority in parliament.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
