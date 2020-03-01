Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a cliffhanger election in Israel, after television exit polls showed him two seats short of a governing majority in parliament.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in a cliffhanger election in Israel, but was still...

Paul Wallace #Netanyahu edges closer to victory in #Israel 's election. The shekel and Israeli stocks gain, with investors seeing… https://t.co/ioBylddUI0 9 minutes ago

KerenUziyel_EIU Markets welcome Netanyahu lead in the #Israeli elections as ushering in greater stability but there is still govern… https://t.co/i99JSKOg6h 2 minutes ago