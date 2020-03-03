

Tweets about this Financial News 24/7 Robinhood Faced System-Wide Outage https://t.co/i0U3f7jn7c via @YouTube 4 hours ago Theophilus Frimpong @slsteinberger Clients of Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade have also faced technical difficulties in the… https://t.co/cUm3MHMsp4 17 hours ago