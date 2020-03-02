Global  

Cuomo: NYC’s First Coronavirus Patient Is Health Worker

New York scaling up coronavirus tests after first reported case, Cuomo says

New York City reported its first coronavirus patient, a health care worker returning from Iran. New...
CBS News - Published


New York City's First Coronavirus Patient Is a Health Care Worker, Says Cuomo

#Coronavirus -- 1st positive case in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday. The patient is a woman in her late 30s

A day after confirming New York City's first coronavirus case, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the patient was in isolation and had not

We got our first confirmed case last night

Coronavirus spread in New York City is 'inevitable' and something you 'can't control' claims Governor Cuomo as Manhattan's

Coronavirus spread in New York City is 'inevitable' and something you 'can't control' claims Governor Cuomo as Manhattan's

"We will have community spread," Cuomo told reporters. @NYGovCuomo announced the state's 1st #COVID19 #Coronavirus case is

FROM IRAN ON THE PLANE, TO NYC, THEN TO APT., WHILE OTHER PASSENGERS FLEW OFF TO OTHER AREAS OF OUR COUNTRY


Cuomo: Officials tracking down contacts of first NY coronavirus case [Video]Cuomo: Officials tracking down contacts of first NY coronavirus case

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a female healthcare worker who traveled to Iran was the state’s first case of the coronavirus, and told reporters “out of an abundance of caution, we will be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient [Video]Coronavirus Update: Latest On NYC Patient

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state's first confirmed coronavirus case.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 34:06Published

