Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

Mac RT @EpochTimesChina: The mayor of #SanAntonio, #Texas, issued a public health emergency over the spread of the #Coronavirus and also ordere… 11 minutes ago

RTGNews Texas mayor declares emergency in bid to keep cruise passengers in quarantine #US | #RTGNews 20 minutes ago

Your Reading News UK Texas mayor declares emergency in bid to keep cruise passengers in quarantine https://t.co/Bt4EsbXXs5 https://t.co/BPW23OwBy5 23 minutes ago

kanu "Texas Mayor Declares Emergency in Bid to Keep Cruise Passengers in Quarantine" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/qHwrhPLfRx 1 hour ago

Jose RT @GellyRoll82: @CDC does not know what they are doing!!!!!!! San Antonio mayor declares local public health emergency over coronavirus h… 2 hours ago

Lisa Lisa @CDC does not know what they are doing!!!!!!! San Antonio mayor declares local public health emergency over corona… https://t.co/OpH895slC0 2 hours ago

NoWar NoWarCrimes NoTrump NoGOP ❄️ #VoteBlue RT @cruzcerda3: San Antonio Mayor declares public health emergency after COVID-19 patient re-admitted The CDC released the patient; now 21… 3 hours ago