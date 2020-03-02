Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

Texas Mayor Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has declared a health emergency for his city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Texas mayor declares emergency in bid to keep cruise passengers in quarantine

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Monday declared a health emergency for his city in a bid to force...
Reuters - Published

San Antonio mayor declares public health emergency after CDC officials mistakenly released a coronavirus quarantined patient: “We will hold them accountable”

(Natural News) Officials in San Antonio, Texas, were furious with the Centers for Disease Control and...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bigmacalaska

Mac RT @EpochTimesChina: The mayor of #SanAntonio, #Texas, issued a public health emergency over the spread of the #Coronavirus and also ordere… 11 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Texas mayor declares emergency in bid to keep cruise passengers in quarantine #US | #RTGNews 20 minutes ago

Yourreadingnews

Your Reading News UK Texas mayor declares emergency in bid to keep cruise passengers in quarantine https://t.co/Bt4EsbXXs5 https://t.co/BPW23OwBy5 23 minutes ago

canoe21

kanu "Texas Mayor Declares Emergency in Bid to Keep Cruise Passengers in Quarantine" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/qHwrhPLfRx 1 hour ago

JoseFromTexas

Jose RT @GellyRoll82: @CDC does not know what they are doing!!!!!!! San Antonio mayor declares local public health emergency over coronavirus h… 2 hours ago

GellyRoll82

Lisa Lisa @CDC does not know what they are doing!!!!!!! San Antonio mayor declares local public health emergency over corona… https://t.co/OpH895slC0 2 hours ago

midUSAmom

NoWar NoWarCrimes NoTrump NoGOP ❄️ #VoteBlue RT @cruzcerda3: San Antonio Mayor declares public health emergency after COVID-19 patient re-admitted The CDC released the patient; now 21… 3 hours ago

cruzcerda3

Cruz Cerda III, Ph.D. San Antonio Mayor declares public health emergency after COVID-19 patient re-admitted The CDC released the patient… https://t.co/1jk944fAfG 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two cases of coronavirus in Florida [Video]Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.llll

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:21Published

New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case [Video]New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio rallied with city officials at the Office of Emergency Management, laying out how each agency would react with a quickly escalating coronavirus spread. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.