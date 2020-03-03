Watch: Security scare at Parliament after MP's car accidentally touches barrier

There was a security scare at Parliament premises on Tuesday morning after BJP Member of Parliament Vinod Kumar Sonkar’s car accidentally touched the boom barrier placed at the entrance of the building.

As the car touched the boom barrier, it activated the spikes placed at the gate.

The car suffered some damage after the incident.

The security personnel stationed at Parliament immediately took position to thwart any hostile challenge as has been the standard operating procedure since the 2001 Parliament attack.