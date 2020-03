Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News

IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A GUN AT DELHI POLICE PERSONNEL IN THE JAFFRABAD-MAUJPUR AREA ON FEBRUARAY 24th, WHEN VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT WENT VIRAL.

SHAHRUKH HAD BEEN ABSCONDING EVER SINCE THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE LAST WEEK IN WHICH HE POINTED A GUN AT THE POLICE OFFICER AND EVEN FIRED 8 ROUNDS AS RIVAL GROUPS PELTED STONES EACH OTHER ON THE ROAD