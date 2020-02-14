Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air. Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Solo, Central Java was closed and nearby communities were advised not to stay within 3 kilometers of the peak.

