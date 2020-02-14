Global  

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Solo, Central Java was closed and nearby communities were advised not to stay within 3 kilometers of the peak.
Indonesia shuts airport after Java volcano erupts

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted on Tuesday morning, sending a 6-km (3.7 mile) column of ash...
