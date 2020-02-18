Incredible footage shows frozen surf on the New York coast during brutal cold spell

Global  

Incredible footage shows frozen waves on the coast of Long Island during a brutal cold spell in January 2018.

Photographer Mike Busch, who took this footage, said: "This is very rare and something I have never seen before or since." The temperature at the time of filming was just six degrees Fahrenheit with winds of around 30 mph.
