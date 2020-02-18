Porsche Marrakesh Rookie Test, Highlight Clip, 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship

Global  

A day after the Marrakesh E-Prix, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team took part in the official rookie test for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Porsche works driver Frédéric Makowiecki (FR) and test and development driver Thomas Preining (AT) took to the track for the first time in the Porsche 99X Electric on Sunday.

In the two three-hour sessions, they completed a total of 172 laps on the 2.971-kilometre track in Marrakesh (MA) and provided the team with valuable insights.

In the race on Saturday, Porsche works driver André Lotterer (DE) finished in eighth place; Neel Jani (CH) crossed the finish line in 18th place.
