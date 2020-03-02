Global  

Former Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar endorses Joe Biden

Former Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday night (March 2), a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries.
Trump deems Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorsing Biden a 'quid pro quo' deal

President Trump categorized former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar...
FOXNews.com - Published

Klobuchar to drop presidential bid, endorse Biden

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will suspend her campaign to become the Democratic presidential...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewCBC.caBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comSeattle Times



Moderates rally around Biden ahead of Super Tuesday [Video]Moderates rally around Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Moderate Democrats rallied around former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of several major primaries across the U.S. on Super Tuesday (March 3). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg 'reminds me of my son Beau' [Video]Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg "reminds me of my son Beau"

Former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday (March 2) in Dallas, Texas, a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primary elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

