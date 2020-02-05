Coronavirus: Health Secretary insists Crufts should go ahead next week

Evening Standard The Health Secretary insists the NHS is ready to deal with any escalation of the virus - LIVE https://t.co/xczxAuE4eq 2 days ago

Margaret Soteriou RT @standardnews : The Health Secretary insists the NHS is ready to deal with any escalation of the virus - LIVE https://t.co/xczxAuE4eq 2 days ago

Irish Scottish Macs RT @RidgeOnSunday : "The prime minister has been all over this." Health Secretary @MattHancock is asked why the PM has not been chairing em… 2 days ago

#KAGConservative RT @FIGHT_2_KAG : "I'm pretty worried” Hmmm🙄 Health Secretary @MattHancock says it's his job to worry about the spread of Covid-19 but ins… 2 days ago

Sky News What about "no-go zones" to tackle #coronavirus spread? - @KayBurley . Health Secretary @MattHancock says the gover… https://t.co/OGAP68AxgT 2 hours ago

Fifi Osei-Bonsu RT @SkyNews : What about "no-go zones" to tackle #coronavirus spread? - @KayBurley . Health Secretary @MattHancock says the government "can'… 1 hour ago