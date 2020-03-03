Global  

Historic hotel to reopen in April as lofts

IN APRIL..THE EDISON WATHALL HOTEL LOCATEDONCAPITOL STREET CLOSED IN 20-10DUE TO WATER PRESSURE PROBLEMSTHE FORMER PRESIDENT OF DOWNTOWNJACKSONPARTNERS TOLD US IN 20-18 THEBUILDINGWOULD CONSIST OF 128 LIVINGUNITS..THE WATHALL HOTEL OPENED ITSDOORS IN19-28..ITS REOPENING DATE IS SET FORAPRIL 4TH..

