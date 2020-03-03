Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street

Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 04:02s - Published < > Embed
Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street

Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street

Matthew Torres reports from the Five Points area of East Nashville, where a tornado destroyed Basement East.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tornado destroys Basement East on Woodland Street

CHRIS CONTE.AND, GIVE ME THE LOCATION




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado [Video]'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings. Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published

Two killed in East Nashville after tornado rips through downtown [Video]Two killed in East Nashville after tornado rips through downtown

Two people have been killed in East Nashville after a tornado hit downtown overnight.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 05:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.