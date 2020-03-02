Global  

James Lipton, host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dead at 93

James Lipton, host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dead at 93Ovation TV confirmed the news of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter.
James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio', Passed Away at Home

In a released statement confirming the TV host's death, his wife Kedakai Turner claims that he 'would...
BREAKING: James Lipton Dead at Age 93

BREAKING: James Lipton Dead at Age 93*James Lipton*, Dean Emeritus of the Pace University Actors Studio Drama School and longtime host of...
James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News [Video]James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News

James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.

Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93 [Video]Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93

His intimate interviews with roughly 300 dramatic artists earned Lipton the Critics' Choice Television Award for best reality host.

