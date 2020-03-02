‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Judge Judy is ending her syndicated show "Judge Judy" is ending her syndicated show after 25 seasons, but she's not leaving the bench,...

bizjournals - Published 19 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared









You Might Like



Tweets about this