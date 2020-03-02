Global  

‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.
Judge Judy is ending her syndicated show

"Judge Judy" is ending her syndicated show after 25 seasons, but she's not leaving the bench,...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



