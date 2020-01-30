Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Curtis Pritchard > Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split, eight months after they met on ITV2 dating show 'Love Island'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split up

Maura Higgins has announced that she has split up with boyfriend and former fellow Love Island...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheSun

The Sun Curtis Pritchard grows close to gorgeous blonde dancer on his tour amid split with Maura Higgins https://t.co/07rnKvoBCl 10 minutes ago

Richie1S

ً RT @TheSun: Love Island's Maura and Curtis have split https://t.co/q93XDp83QX https://t.co/TusxidlMVP 58 minutes ago

daylyme1

daylyme https://t.co/84VLUPT1DI Maura Higgins looks gloomy after split with Curtis Pritchard as she's spotted for the first… https://t.co/zeTqNQSfKA 1 hour ago

IrishSunOnline

The Irish Sun EXCL Maura Higgins looks furious after split with Curtis Pritchard as she's spotted for the first time https://t.co/VSww7aMUZC 1 hour ago

TheSun

The Sun Maura Higgins looks devastated after split with Curtis Pritchard as she's spotted for the first time https://t.co/HlolpfOLhy 1 hour ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard break up https://t.co/eEFMdtvLr6 1 hour ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Amy Hart opens up about her feelings for Curtis Pritchard as he splits from Maura Higgins https://t.co/yYEtbvkkb1 https://t.co/EkD41hMAYD 1 hour ago

aoifeslatteryx

Aoife💃🏻💃🏻 RT @KrisJennerTD: Now that Maura Higgins is finally free from the shackles of her Love Island contract (Curtis Pritchard) she can finally c… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Curtis Pritchard believes Maura Higgins should have stayed on Dancing on Ice [Video]Curtis Pritchard believes Maura Higgins should have stayed on Dancing on Ice

Curtis Pritchard believes that Maura Higgins was unfairly eliminated from 'Dancing on Ice' after losing a skate-off to Libby Clegg.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

Disastrous Night At The NTA's Could Spell The End For Maura And Curtis [Video]Disastrous Night At The NTA's Could Spell The End For Maura And Curtis

Disastrous Night At The NTA's Could Spell The End For Maura And Curtis

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.