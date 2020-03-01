Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia

Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia

Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia

The Indonesian government confirmed on Monday (March 2) that two citizens have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed cases in Indonesia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia

The Indonesian government confirmed on Monday (March 2) that two citizens have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed cases in Indonesia.

Footage from Tuesday (March 3) shows people wearing face masks at Sri Bintan Pura Port in Bintan Island, as the country prepares for the outbreak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Awordablow

John527 @McCoyT05924760 @WelshGasDoc @JuliaHB1 'Westerners'?? All of them?! The wearing of masks to avoid spreading a bug i… https://t.co/C770PU9tsb 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Surgical masks soar in price as Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases [Video]Surgical masks soar in price as Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases

Surgical face masks in Indonesia have soared in price by over six times the original retail value in some outlets as two citizens test positive for the new coronavirus. Footage from March 2 shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published

Train passengers checked for coronavirus in Thailand after country sees first death [Video]Train passengers checked for coronavirus in Thailand after country sees first death

Train passengers in Bangkok, Thailand, are screened for signs of the coronavirus today (March 1st) after the country reported its first death from the disease. Hundreds of people arriving at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.