Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:11s - Published < > Embed
'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings.

Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings.

Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins.

The filmer explained: "The video was taken in East Nashville, TN, looking at The Basement East - a popular music venue in Nashville.

"The roof has completely collapsed in and water pipes are burst.

"The entire building was destroyed by a tornado at 1:40 am on Tuesday morning."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.