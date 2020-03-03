'The entire building was destroyed': Popular Nashville music venue ruined by tornado

A tornado made its way through parts of Nashville today (March 3) destroying local infrastructure and buildings.

Footage shows how the music venue named "The Basement" has been left in ruins.

The filmer explained: "The video was taken in East Nashville, TN, looking at The Basement East - a popular music venue in Nashville.

"The roof has completely collapsed in and water pipes are burst.

"The entire building was destroyed by a tornado at 1:40 am on Tuesday morning."