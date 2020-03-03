Global  

Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee

Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee

Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee

A fallen tree and debris were scattered across a road in Germantown after a tornado battered Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3.

Emergency service sirens can be heard wailing in the background as they attend to collapsed buildings across the area.

Aaron Laviana, who filmed this video, tweeted: "Rough night out here in Germantown with the tornado blazing right over us.

Lines and windows down all around.

But haven't heard of any injuries thankfully."
Vehicles left toppled over on highway as tornado rips through Nashville, Tennessee [Video]Vehicles left toppled over on highway as tornado rips through Nashville, Tennessee

A couple of trucks, including a FedEx one, a semi-truck and two compact cars were left toppled over on a highway in Paducah after a tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding towns on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published

Tornado hits Nashville, causes severe damage [Video]Tornado hits Nashville, causes severe damage

A tornado hit parts of Nashville early Tuesday (March 3) damaging homes and buildings. Footage filmed in Germantown, Nashville shows firefighters at the scene of a damaged building, a fallen tree..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

