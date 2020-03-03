Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee

A fallen tree and debris were scattered across a road in Germantown after a tornado battered Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3.

Emergency service sirens can be heard wailing in the background as they attend to collapsed buildings across the area.

Aaron Laviana, who filmed this video, tweeted: "Rough night out here in Germantown with the tornado blazing right over us.

Lines and windows down all around.

But haven't heard of any injuries thankfully."