Tiger Shroff celebrates birthday with paparazzi

Vijay Karnataka Tiger Shroff Celebrates His Birthday At Juhu PVR With Shraddha Kapoor | ... https://t.co/Wv2ZCAr7Ih #TigerShroff … https://t.co/V2RAcYYnY7 7 hours ago

TigerShroff❤❤ SidHearts RT @pinkvilla : Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Tiger performs power kicks as he cuts the cake and celebrates with paparazzi - https://t.co/8g7… 4 hours ago