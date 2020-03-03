Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament.

Both leaders met for the first time after Delhi Assembly polls.

Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kejriwal said that he has asked for PM Modi's help for Delhi's development.

Both leaders also discussed Delhi violence and coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus

This was the first visit between Kejriwal and Modi after the former gained a huge victory in the...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jigyasa203

iksha RT @Shalupcrf: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets @PMOIndia "I told him that whoever is found guilty for #DelhiViolence should be given strict… 43 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol @ArvindKejriwal Days after #DelhiRiots, CM #ArvindKejriwal met PM #NarendraModi in Parliament today. Here's what tr… https://t.co/ebjAGjuFpe 1 hour ago

anshu908

Anshu tiwari RT @TOIDelhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Hardeep Singh Puri to work on making city 'most beautiful' https://t.co/Hp974Bes0d 1 hour ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English .@ArvindKejriwal meets PM @narendramodi in Parliament, Delhi violence and coronavirus discussed #ArvindKejriwal… https://t.co/qqt54iNIML 1 hour ago

sharmapraveen35

PRAVEEN SHARMA Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets @PMOIndia "Discussed with PM Modi that necessary steps must be taken to ensure such… https://t.co/GsrCv15yA5 3 hours ago

vinodvarshney2

Vinod Varshney RT @DevenderYadav_: Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discuss the situation in Northeast Delhi https://t.co/VZveRRMHuy 3 hours ago

DevenderYadav_

देवेंद्र यादव (Dev) Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discuss the situation in Northeast Delhi https://t.co/VZveRRMHuy 3 hours ago

AAPInNews

AAP In News Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discuss the situation in Northeast Delhi https://t.co/yF2raDOInM 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi reveals that he will give away his social media accounts to in spirational women | Oneindia [Video]PM Modi reveals that he will give away his social media accounts to in spirational women | Oneindia

A PRIVATE SCHOOL IN NOIDA NEAR DELHI HAS CANCELLED INTERNAL EXAMS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AFTER THE PARENT OF A CHILD WHO STUDIES THERE WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. MOHAMMAD SHAHRUKH, THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:53Published

PM Modi says for development, we need unity, peace and harmony | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi says for development, we need unity, peace and harmony | Oneindia News

PM Modi tells BJP leaders that peace is needed for prosperity; 369 FIRs lodged in connection with Delhi riots; Iran speaks up on 'organised violence' in Delhi; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.