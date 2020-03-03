|
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi, discusses Delhi violence, coronavirus
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament.
Both leaders met for the first time after Delhi Assembly polls.
Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kejriwal said that he has asked for PM Modi's help for Delhi's development.
Both leaders also discussed Delhi violence and coronavirus.
