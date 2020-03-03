Global  

Nashville Tornado AM

Nashville Tornado AM
0
Nashville Tornado AM

Pause for sirens breaking news overnight..

A tornado touched down in tennessee claiming the lives of two people... the national weather service confirming the twister struck nashville early this morning, just before 1-o'clock... downing power lines and blocking roads with debris.

Sirens first blaring warnings... letting communities know to take shelter... this, as severe lightening illuminated the sky.

Thick clouds from massive thunderstorms also seen as the storm systems moved through the northwest part of the state.

The storm also bringing along hail..

.local authorities issuing several tornado warnings for more than 10 counties in central tennessee... crews in nashville are now observing the full extent of the damage from the tornado.... metro nashville police tweeted just before 3:30 this morning that two fatalities have been reported... the victims are from east nashville... stay with wtva 9 news today for the very latest..

This



Two people killed, around 40 buildings destroyed by tornado in Nashville

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, killing at least two people and destroying...
Reuters - Published

Tornadoes tear up Nashville, causing severe damage

Tornadoes tear up Nashville, causing severe damageAt least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday (local time) in central Tennessee, including one...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •TIMENYTimes.com



At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight [Video]At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:37Published

Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc [Video]Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc

This was the moment a tornado that rolled through Nashville, Tennessee was caught from a balcony in North Nashville today (March 3).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

