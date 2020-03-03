Nashville Tornado AM

Pause for sirens breaking news overnight..

A tornado touched down in tennessee claiming the lives of two people... the national weather service confirming the twister struck nashville early this morning, just before 1-o'clock... downing power lines and blocking roads with debris.

Sirens first blaring warnings... letting communities know to take shelter... this, as severe lightening illuminated the sky.

Thick clouds from massive thunderstorms also seen as the storm systems moved through the northwest part of the state.

The storm also bringing along hail..

.local authorities issuing several tornado warnings for more than 10 counties in central tennessee... crews in nashville are now observing the full extent of the damage from the tornado.... metro nashville police tweeted just before 3:30 this morning that two fatalities have been reported... the victims are from east nashville... stay with wtva 9 news today for the very latest..

