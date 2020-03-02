Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News

How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News

How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India, one patient from the capital Delhi and another from Telangana's Hyderabad.

India has remained so far unscathed by the disease that has gripped the world with fear over its power of contagion.

While travel restrictions are in place for people flying in from countries that are the hotbed of the epidemic, it appears the 2 latest cases were not detected as the passengers were not made to pass through thermal screening.

Watch to know why #Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

R_Restart_S44

raha👉❤️🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @restartleader: This was my last ultimatum to China. By the breakout of #Coronavirus, they lost billions of $s. 1000s of people died or… 42 minutes ago

shaguftak5

SHAGUFTA خHAN Dear #coronavirus , Yesterday , 2 Of my country Men ( Indians) has been suspected from ur effect .I sincerely want… https://t.co/LnmZhjDEaV 2 hours ago

jokervsbatman7

Joker @adhicutting Who estimates 60 70% population will be infected by coronavirus. And Indians are typically very unhygi… https://t.co/DPU2l99U75 4 hours ago

Apothecurry

Gauri Kamath RT @GeorgeInstIN: “Indians, if they are infected, are much more likely to remain in circulation & potentially come in contact with uninfect… 4 hours ago

GeorgeInstIN

George Institute IN “Indians, if they are infected, are much more likely to remain in circulation & potentially come in contact with un… https://t.co/2JN9roxnde 6 hours ago

Indians_Abroad

Indians Abroad Coronavirus Updates: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead https://t.co/xhmSfl5MPu 7 hours ago

Raj2Sur

RohanS RT @TheQuint: LIVE | An Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were strande… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister [Video]'Telangana's weather not suitable for Coronavirus': State's Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra spoke on Coronavirus precautions in the state. Rajendra said the coronavirus is not in Telangana till now. Rajendra added that the state's weather is not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.