How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News

How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India, one patient from the capital Delhi and another from Telangana's Hyderabad.

India has remained so far unscathed by the disease that has gripped the world with fear over its power of contagion.

While travel restrictions are in place for people flying in from countries that are the hotbed of the epidemic, it appears the 2 latest cases were not detected as the passengers were not made to pass through thermal screening.

