FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.



