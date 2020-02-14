Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air [Video]Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air. Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Solo,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published

WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video [Video]WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video

An ash cloud filled the sky after the Mount Merapi in Indonesia volcano erupted on Thursday. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said the plume column reached more than 6,500 feet.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.