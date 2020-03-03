Global  

One News Page > News Videos > The young Italians reminding us to stop Chinese discrimination

The young Italians reminding us to stop Chinese discrimination

The young Italians reminding us to stop Chinese discrimination

The young Italians reminding us to stop Chinese discrimination

Elisa and Jonathan are part of an Italian high school film club that wanted to bring students from different backgrounds together by creating a film… but then the coronavirus hit.

Now they’re using the power of the internet and hashtags to spread messages to stop anti-Chinese sentiment.
