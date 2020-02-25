Global  

Cooped up at home - Hong Kong life under virus scare

Cooped up at home - Hong Kong life under virus scare

Cooped up at home - Hong Kong life under virus scare

Residents of Hong Kong have two constant worries on their minds recently -- having enough face masks to guard against the COVID-19 outbreak and how to while away their time when stuck at home.

Libby Hogan reports.
