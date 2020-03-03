Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc

This was the moment a tornado that rolled through Nashville, Tennessee was caught from a balcony in North Nashville today (March 3).

Footage shows the Nashville skyline intermittently light up with the faint silhouette of the twister, the filmer, Austin Lieber, eventually retreats in search of his housemate.

Lieber told Newsflare: "My dream has always been to catch a tornado on video and see one in person, and tonight I got everything I wanted and more.

"Once I realized I was in a potentially dangerous situation I ran inside.

"My roommate was asleep so I hurried downstairs to wake him up so then we proceeded to take shelter in the stairwell of our apartment." Local reports say the death toll currently stands at five.