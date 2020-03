Couple found fatally shot in home in Blackman Township

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP.THE TWO OF THEM WERE FOUND DEADIN THEIR HOME YESTERDAYMORNING..

FROMGUNSHOT WOUNDS.FOX 47'S MAUREEN HALLIDAY WAS ATTHE HOUSE TODAY..

TALKING TONEIGHBORS.THE COUPLE'S CARS STILL PARKEDIN THE DRIVEWAY.

NOTHING LOOKSOUT OF THE ORDINARY--BUT35-YEAR-OLDS MATTHEW SPARKS AND HIS WIFESHEENA SPARKS WERE FOUND DEAD INTHEIR HOME SUNDAY MORNING.

BOTHWITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

NEIGHBORSTELL ME THEY HAD TWO YOUNG SONS.NEIGHBOR"NICE PEOPLE.

THEY WERE QUIET.YOU HEARD THE KIDS PLAYING INTHE HOUSE AND STUFF.

THEY JUSTKEPT TOTHEMSELVES BUT THEY WERE VERYNICE PEOPLE."BUTT"WE'VE TALKED TO THEM A COUPLEOF TIMES AND THEY HAD A LITTLEWHITE BULLDOG.

WE TALKED TOTHEM ABOUT THEIR DOG, THE WIFENOT THE HUSBAND.

THE HUSBAND INEVER REALLY TALKED TOBUT I TALKED TO HER A COUPLE OFTIMES."AROUND 7 O'CLOCK IN THE MORNINGPOLICE CROWDED THE 3500 BLOCK OFCYPRESS IN BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP.NEIGHBORS TELL ME THEY WEREINSTRUCTED TO STAY INSIDE THEIRHOMES AND OFF OF SOCIALMEDIA WHILE THEY INVESTIGATE."IT JUST DEVELOPED AS IT WENT ONIN THE AFTERNOON AND WE DIDN'THAVE ANY IDEA IF IT WAS JUST AWARRENT OR ANYTHING AND THEN THEOFFICER CAME OVER AND EXPLAINEDTHE SITUATION TO US."BUT NEIGHBORS SAY ITS TYPICALLYA QUIET COMMUNITY."HALF THE TIME YOU GO TO BED ANDYOU FORGET TO LOCK YOUR DOOR YOUKNOW?

YOU DON'T THINKSOMETHING LIKE THAT IS GOING TOHAPPEN IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD ATALL." MAURREN HALLIDAY, FOX 47NEWSTHE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYSAYS... THEY WON'T RELEASEANYMORE INFORMATIONUNTIL THEY ARE DONEINVESTIGATING.ACCORDING TO THE BLACKMAN LEONIDEPARMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY...THERE'S NODANGER TO THE PUBLIC AT THISTIME.