Timothy Hutton denies r*pe accusation 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published Timothy Hutton denies r*pe accusation Ordinary People star Timothy Hutton has released a statement denying claims he r*ped a 14-year-old girl in 1983. 0

