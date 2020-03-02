Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Investigating Deadly Accident In Lehigh County

Police Investigating Deadly Accident In Lehigh County

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Police Investigating Deadly Accident In Lehigh County

Police Investigating Deadly Accident In Lehigh County

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

At Route 145 and Mechanicsville Road in Whitehall Township.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police Investigating Deadly Accident In Lehigh County

THE HOMEMADE IT OUT SAFELY.THE FIRE HAS BEEN PLACED UNDERCONTROL.ALSO, IN LEHIGH COUNTY,POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR THECAUSE EVERY A DEADLY TWO CARCRASH.THIS HAPPENED AROUND 8:30 P.M.LAST NIGHT ROUTE 145 MECHANICSINDIVIDUAL ROAD WHITEHALLTOWNSHIP.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vanessa75998849

vdquery🌈🇺🇸🦩🏀🏈⚽️🙋🏿‍♀️👩🏾‍🔬💙#IresistTrump RT @NBC12: The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle crash on I-95 that killed a man Saturday. https://t.co/aCjqPF1… 3 days ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle crash on I-95 that killed a man Saturday. https://t.co/aCjqPF1TdK 3 days ago

rouut

Rouut Police Investigating Deadly Accident on I-70 in Indiana https://t.co/TXmQNC73pK https://t.co/JIz6FOIuiS 1 week ago

Chicago_NC

Chicago NewsChannel Chicago News Police Investigating Deadly Accident on I-70 in Indiana https://t.co/cBdewowh9B https://t.co/clWZECHBNt 1 week ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Police Investigating Deadly Accident on I-70 in Indiana https://t.co/MXK5PnbSSW https://t.co/6OPFl0Tcow 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Searching For Driver Wanted In Bucks County Fatal Hit-And-Run [Video]Police Searching For Driver Wanted In Bucks County Fatal Hit-And-Run

The deadly accident happened on Route 1 in Middletown Township.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.