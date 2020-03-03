Europeans: Borders by Jakub Zulczyk, starring Jacek Koman

Global  

‘Borders bring fear and distrust.’ A Polish long-distance lorry driver reflects on a life of distrust, borders and endless queuing before the creation of Schengen.
Tweets about this

tomamcculloch

Tom McCulloch RT @Kapka_Kassabova: 'People know it, but don't understand it. They only understand what's in front of them....Borders bring fear and distr… 5 days ago

Kapka_Kassabova

Kapka Kassabova 'People know it, but don't understand it. They only understand what's in front of them....Borders bring fear and di… https://t.co/kyZsnKU3O0 5 days ago

v_olka_no

Ola Zawalna-Geer So much truth in one short video... Things never stay the same...Poles know it the best. Borders..I still remember… https://t.co/an8iNXUmqe 6 days ago

aleks_lewicki

Aleksandra Lewicki ‚Borders bring fears and distrust - but people forget. They know but they don’t understand‘ https://t.co/MFZBZyHMbi 1 week ago

AdamOstr

Adam Ostrowski Some deep thoughts in this short film resonated very strongly with me, a recently settled migrant who moved without… https://t.co/WsI8Lxd20Q 1 week ago

koenig_jakob

Alex Wright ‘Borders bring fear and distrust.’ A Polish long-distance lorry driver reflects on a life of distrust, borders and… https://t.co/SP1rwXHzxb 1 week ago

medinagomez

Sonia Medina Great mini film on borders and trust. https://t.co/HR8nHZOi7R 1 week ago

jondebarra

Jon de Barra ‘Borders bring fear and distrust.’ https://t.co/Xd8h5Rx9pk 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

