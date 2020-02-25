Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying

Global  

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group.

The Government's 27-page battle plan says any future action depends on the course of the disease, "which cannot be predicted accurately at this point".
