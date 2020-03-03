Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A clipper system will bring a few scattered snow showers with a few raindrops mixed in today, though anything that would fall would be minor.

Highs will be in the low-40s with breezy conditions once again.

Tonight, we'll slowly clear out the skies with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday will have plenty of sun and the wind will slowly die down.

Highs will be in the upper-30s.

There will be another shot at some precipitation on Thursday with mild highs in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will remain above average all week with the return of more 40s and even 50s this weekend.