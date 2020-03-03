Coronavirus Drive-Through Tests Begin In The UK

Global  

The UK’s first drive-through swab testing centre for Coronavirus began has started in London.

The NHS trial service allows drivers to pull up outside and get tested for COVID-19.

For people who cannot drive however, home visit testing by medical professionals is an option.
