Megan Thee Stallion wins restraining order against record label bosses

Megan Thee Stallion has won a big battle in her legal spat with record label bosses, and a judge has ruled she can release new music this week without their interference.



Recent related videos from verified sources Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram Live to publicly slam her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published 17 hours ago Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News Megan Thee Stallion may be in the middle of a complicated situation regarding her contract with her label and the release of her new album, but it all boils down to a simple hashtag: #FreeMeg. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:25Published 16 hours ago