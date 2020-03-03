Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's coronavirus battle plan

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's coronavirus battle plan

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 06:13s - Published < > Embed
James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's coronavirus battle planJames O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's coronavirus battle plan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson announces coronavirus plans [Video]Boris Johnson announces coronavirus plans

The prime minister announces the government's six-point plan to tackle coronavirus in the UK.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 40:00Published

Boris Johnson: UK highly likely to see growing number of coronavirus cases [Video]Boris Johnson: UK highly likely to see growing number of coronavirus cases

Boris Johnson has said it is “highly likely” the number of coronavirus cases in the UK will rise. The Prime Minister, speaking during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, outlined the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.