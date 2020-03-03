Deadly tornado sweeps through Nashville

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL PHOTOS FROM THE INCIDENT.

Video posted online showed lightning flashing as the tornado swept through the town.

The Nashville fire department said it was responding to reports of approximately 40 structure collapses.

Nashville's Emergency Operations Center announced it had opened an emergency shelter with running water in a farmer's market to help displaced residents.

Schools will be closed on Tuesday (March 3) due to the tornado damage throughout Nashville, Metro Schools said.