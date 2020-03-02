Global  

Pope Francis Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Italy Report Says

Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.
Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: City of Miami Officials Hold Coronavirus News Conference [Video]WEB EXTRA: City of Miami Officials Hold Coronavirus News Conference

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other leaders hold news conference Monday regarding Coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 22:35Published

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK [Video]Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

British guests who have tested negative for coronavirus at the quarantined H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are being flown back to the UK. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published

