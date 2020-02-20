Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100

Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100

Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100

As climate change continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, scientists look at the future and outline how it might affect your fun in the sun, as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beach bummer: Half of world's sandy coastlines may vanish this century

Half the world's sandy beaches may be wiped away by the end of the century due to rising sea levels...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

shoaibjatoi1234

Shoaib Jatoi RT @Intprofessor: Half of world’s beaches will disappear by 2100 because of climate change, experts say https://t.co/X8Fr3uiksI https://t.c… 23 seconds ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom Almost half of the world's sandy beaches could be gone by 2100 if climate change continues as is, according to a ne… https://t.co/qiA4ZrxmqM 46 seconds ago

RatioedAgain

HollandC Scientists say half of the world's sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century if climate change contin… https://t.co/GtgXDxMQzQ 1 minute ago

panamarhradio

Panama Rock Radio RT @cnni: Climate change poses an existential threat to the world's sandy beaches, and as many as half of them could disappear by the end o… 2 minutes ago

ClimateDegrees

Degrees - Climate Headlines Half the World’s Sandy Beaches May Disappear by Century’s End, Climate Study Says https://t.co/uwwGvpXI0C 4 minutes ago

RedneckzBc

Craig Dutton RT @tan123: Sounds like complete and utter BS to me: "Half the world's beaches could disappear because of climate change, study says" https… 6 minutes ago

3goddezz

Nina Sammons Half the World’s Sandy Beaches May Disappear by Century’s End, Climate Study Says https://t.co/9XEfJs7zFk 7 minutes ago

BrunelResearch

Brunel Research Half of world's sandy beaches could disappear due to sea level rise by 2100, says Brunel's Dr Abiy S. Kebede in The… https://t.co/urcPuPm2zn 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Half Of The World's Sandy Beaches Could Vanish Within Decades, Scientists Warn [Video]Half Of The World's Sandy Beaches Could Vanish Within Decades, Scientists Warn

Half of the world's sandy beaches could vanish within decades.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work [Video]Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work

Second World War anti-tank sea defences designed to repel a Nazi invasion were temporarily transformed into a giant artwork showing people rock climbing.Beach artist Claire Eason spent four hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.